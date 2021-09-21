Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT): Price Down $-0.24 (-0.91)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.94)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NTCT

At the moment, NTCT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.94%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Computers stocks, NTCT ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NTCT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NTCT’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.91%) from the day prior. NTCT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Netscout Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NTCT: Daily RSI Analysis For NTCT, its RSI is now at 0.

NTCT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

