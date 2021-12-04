NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,360 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 754.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBSE opened at $2.69 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

