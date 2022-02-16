Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Option Care Health worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

