Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).