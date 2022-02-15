Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 340,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $48.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

