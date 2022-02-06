Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $204,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.37%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

