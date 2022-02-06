Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,781,135 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $308,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

