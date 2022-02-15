Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $99,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

