Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX): Price Now Near $95.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NBIX

Currently, NBIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.28 (-1.32%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on NBIX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NBIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NBIX’s price is up $1.6 (1.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NBIX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on NBIX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

