Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX): Price Now Near $96.17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NBIX

At the time of this writing, NBIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, NBIX ranks 14th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NBIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NBIX’s price is up $1.94 (2.06%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NBIX has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on NBIX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.