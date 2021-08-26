New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE): Price Now Near $30; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NFE

Currently, NFE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-1.45%) from the hour prior. NFE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on NFE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NFE ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

NFE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NFE’s price is up $0.17 (0.57%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on NFE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows NFE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NFE: Daily RSI Analysis NFE’s RSI now stands at 94.8387.

NFE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

