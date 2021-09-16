New Gold Inc (NGD): Price Now Near $1.13; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NGD

Currently, NGD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.52%) from the hour prior. NGD has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, NGD ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NGD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NGD’s price is down $-0.02 (-1.71%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row NGD has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows NGD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NGD: Daily RSI Analysis NGD’s RSI now stands at 0.

NGD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

