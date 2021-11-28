New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 562.5% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 18.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGD opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.21.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).