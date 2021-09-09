New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR): Price Now Near $37.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NJR

Currently, NJR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NJR has seen 3 straight down hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NJR ranks 61st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

NJR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NJR’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.24%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NJR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NJR: Daily RSI Analysis For NJR, its RSI is now at 44.2203.

NJR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market