New Relic Inc (NEWR): Price Down $-0.75 (-1.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.45 (-0.63)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NEWR

Currently, NEWR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.63%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NEWR has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

NEWR ranks 269th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

NEWR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NEWR’s price is down $-0.75 (-1.05%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as NEWR has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NEWR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NEWR: Daily RSI Analysis For NEWR, its RSI is now at 49.5283.

NEWR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

