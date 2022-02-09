New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.750-$-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $784 million-$786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.49 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.19)-$(0.22) EPS.

Shares of NEWR opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised New Relic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.56.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

