New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) versus National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Head to Head Review

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -93.63% -14.27% -6.18% National Retail Properties 38.98% 6.95% 3.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York City REIT and National Retail Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million 2.24 -$40.96 million ($4.08) -2.63 National Retail Properties $660.68 million 12.80 $228.80 million $1.47 32.76

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New York City REIT and National Retail Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Retail Properties 0 3 3 1 2.71

New York City REIT presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. National Retail Properties has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. New York City REIT pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

New York City REIT has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats New York City REIT on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.