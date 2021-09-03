New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB): Price Now Near $12.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NYCB

At the moment, NYCB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.32%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NYCB has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, NYCB ranks 75th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NYCB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NYCB’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.48%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on NYCB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. New York Community Bancorp Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NYCB: Daily RSI Analysis For NYCB, its RSI is now at 42.8571.

NYCB and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

