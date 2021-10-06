New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB): Price Now Near $13.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NYCB

Currently, NYCB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-1.25%) from the hour prior. NYCB has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NYCB ranks 107th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

NYCB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NYCB’s price is down $-0.32 (-2.42%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NYCB has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NYCB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NYCB: Daily RSI Analysis NYCB’s RSI now stands at 17.5824.

NYCB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

