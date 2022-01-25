New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)