New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.26 Million Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,890 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of Yatsen worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $885.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -1.39.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

