New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,883 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after buying an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

MTG opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

