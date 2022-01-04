New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Alcoa worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AA opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

