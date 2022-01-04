New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,228 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.69% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 75,425 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,437 shares of company stock worth $2,555,499. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

