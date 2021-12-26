New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.16% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $41,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $50.98 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

