New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 593.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 61,643 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

