New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,733 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $210,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CERE stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.70. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

