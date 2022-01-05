New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 715 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 52.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 169.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 119.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 134.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of HOG opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

