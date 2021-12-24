New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 599 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).