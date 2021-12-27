New York Times Co (NYT): Price Now Near $47.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NYT

At the moment, NYT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Printing and Publishing stocks, NYT ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NYT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NYT’s price is up $0.13 (0.27%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NYT has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NYT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NYT: Daily RSI Analysis NYT’s RSI now stands at 100.

NYT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

