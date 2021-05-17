Newell Brands Inc (NWL): Price Now Near $29.32; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NWL

Currently, NWL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (1.1%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NWL has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on NWL; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks, NWL ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NWL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NWL’s price is up $0.33 (1.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NWL has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NWL’s price action over the past 90 days.

