Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93 billion-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.45 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

