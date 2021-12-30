Newmark Group Inc (NMRK): Price Up $0.19 (1.04)% Over Past Day, Up $0.22 (1.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NMRK

Currently, NMRK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (1.2%) from the hour prior. NMRK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Real Estate stocks, NMRK ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NMRK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NMRK’s price is up $0.19 (1.04%) from the day prior. NMRK has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NMRK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NMRK: Daily RSI Analysis For NMRK, its RSI is now at 100.

NMRK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For NMRK News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on NMRK may find value in this recent story:

