Newmark Group Inc (NMRK): Price Up $0.19 (1.04)% Over Past Day, Up $0.22 (1.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NMRK
Currently, NMRK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (1.2%) from the hour prior. NMRK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Real Estate stocks, NMRK ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
NMRK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, NMRK’s price is up $0.19 (1.04%) from the day prior. NMRK has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NMRK’s price action over the past 90 days.
<
NMRK: Daily RSI Analysis
<
<500 - Internal server error
For NMRK News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on NMRK may find value in this recent story:
‘It’s just too easy to do business here’: Newly minted Newmark office leasing duo discusses Dallas’ draw
Office agency leasing experts Nathan Durham and Duane Henley are expecting big things for Dallas in the new year – and on into 2023 and 2024. The new Newmark executive managing directors took the time to talk about sublease space, inflation’s impact on TI and dropping the “Covid excuse” in this interview with the Dallas Business Journal.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?