Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

Body

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).