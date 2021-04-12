NEWMONT Corp (NEM): Price Down $-0.92 (-1.5)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.42 (-0.69)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NEM

At the moment, NEM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. NEM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NEM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NEM’s price is down $-0.92 (-1.5%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as NEM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. NEWMONT Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For NEM News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on NEM may find value in this recent story:

3 Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

As more and more hours of golden sunlight are filling our days, it seems like now’s a great time for investors to add some luster to the portfolio.

