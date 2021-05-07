NEWMONT Corp (NEM): Price Now Near $67.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NEM

At the moment, NEM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.47 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NEM has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, NEM ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NEM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NEM’s price is up $0.38 (0.57%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NEM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. NEWMONT Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

