News Corp (NWSA): Price Now Near $25.66; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NWSA

At the time of this writing, NWSA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. NWSA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on NWSA; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Printing and Publishing stocks, NWSA ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NWSA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NWSA’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.35%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NWSA has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. News Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.