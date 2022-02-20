NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Body

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $1,079.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00288474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002078 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

