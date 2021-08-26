Nexa Resources SA (NEXA): Price Now Near $7.66; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NEXA

At the time of this writing, NEXA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-1.92%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NEXA has seen 3 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, NEXA ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NEXA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NEXA’s price is down $-0.21 (-2.73%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NEXA has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NEXA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NEXA: Daily RSI Analysis For NEXA, its RSI is now at 66.5169.

NEXA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

