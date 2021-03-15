Nextera Energy Inc (NEE): Price Now Near $75.6; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NEE

Currently, NEE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NEE has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NEE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NEE’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.11%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NEE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 day changed directions on NEE; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NEE’s price action over the past 90 days.

