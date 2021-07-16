Nextera Energy Inc (NEE): Price Up $0.9 (1.17)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NEE

At the time of this writing, NEE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NEE has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NEE ranks 10th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

NEE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NEE’s price is up $0.9 (1.17%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NEE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Nextera Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

NEE: Daily RSI Analysis NEE's RSI now stands at 100.

NEE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For NEE News Traders

Investors and traders in NEE may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $76.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day.

