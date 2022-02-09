NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,333 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $85,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,979,000 after purchasing an additional 721,452 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

