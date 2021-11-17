Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN): Price Now Near $16.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NXGN

Currently, NXGN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.77%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NXGN has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NXGN ranks 49th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

NXGN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NXGN’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.77%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on NXGN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Nextgen Healthcare Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NXGN: Daily RSI Analysis For NXGN, its RSI is now at 5.2632.

NXGN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For NXGN News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on NXGN may find value in this recent story:

There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About NextGen Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:NXGN) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we’ll want…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market