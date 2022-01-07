NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

