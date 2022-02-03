NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $13.14 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

