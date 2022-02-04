NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 73,380 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

