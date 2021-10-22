NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Price Down $-0.11 (-4.1)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-1.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NGL

At the time of this writing, NGL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-1.54%) from the hour prior. NGL has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NGL ranks 66th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

NGL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NGL’s price is down $-0.11 (-4.1%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NGL has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 200 day changed directions on NGL; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. NGL Energy Partners LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NGL: Daily RSI Analysis NGL’s RSI now stands at 10.7143.

NGL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market