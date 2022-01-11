NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Price Now Near $2.16; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NGL

Currently, NGL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.46%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NGL ranks 31st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

NGL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NGL’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.92%) from the day prior. NGL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. NGL Energy Partners LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NGL: Daily RSI Analysis For NGL, its RSI is now at 71.4286.

NGL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

