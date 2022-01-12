Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM): Price Now Near $16.62; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NGM

Currently, NGM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-1.25%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

NGM ranks 194th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

NGM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NGM’s price is down $-0.2 (-1.22%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NGM: Daily RSI Analysis For NGM, its RSI is now at 15.2381.

NGM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

