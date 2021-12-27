Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM): Price Now Near $18.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NGM

At the moment, NGM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-1.25%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, NGM ranks 201st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NGM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NGM’s price is down $-0.23 (-1.25%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows NGM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NGM: Daily RSI Analysis NGM’s RSI now stands at 22.9885.

NGM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error